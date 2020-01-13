FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2020 12:41:17      انڈین آواز
Indian squad announced for ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup

Harman Preet Kaur-led India squad was announced in Mumbai on Sunday for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, starting on 21st February. Bengal’s rookie bats woman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in a 15-member team.

15-year-old Haryana schoolgirl Shafali Verma will also be playing her first global meet following some good performances at the international level in her first season.

The selectors also announced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia prior to the T20 World Cup, with Nuzhat Parveen being added as the 16th member. That tournament starts on January 31 and also features England.

