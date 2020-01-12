Football Delhi launches first ever U-17 Khelo India Girls Football League

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

In a bid to bring the game of football closer to the women and provide a structured league set up to encourage more and more women to take up the sport in Delhi and NCR region, Football Delhi launched the first edition of U-17 Khelo India Girls Football League here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium .

The league which is organised under the aegis of Khelo India and the All India Football Federation, was kicked off with an address by Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran, will continue its first phase till 26th January with matches scheduled for every Friday to Sunday. A total of 56 matches are to be played in the league.

“Watching these young girls come out and play football is really heart warming. The facilities and infrastructure being provided to the girls in football today in Delhi is really commendable and it is a great opportunity for these young girls to showcase their talent and explore the opportunity to represent India,” said Meenakshi Lekhi at the launch in JLN stadium.

While 8 top city clubs, Hindustan FC; Signature FC; Royal Rangers FC; Baichung Bhutia Football School; Khel Khel Mein Foundation; Hans Women FC; VS Bangadarshan FA and Delhi Student FC are part in the first edition; the league matches will be played every Friday and Saturday with the finals being played on January 26.

The league is aimed to unearth fresh talent keeping in consideration of the upcoming U-17 Women’s World Cup and ensure to inspire more and more women who are empowered through football. Football Delhi President said at the side-lines of the launch

“We at Football Delhi are committed to the growth of women’s football around the city. This is the first edition of the U-17 girls football tournament in Delhi and we will continue our efforts to encourage as well as reach out to more girls to take up the sport. These girls are role models for all of us here and for all those girls in every corner of the country and state who want to pursue football”

Anjan Kumar Mishra, Executive Director Finance – Sports Authority of India who was also present on the august occasion said, “This is a great initiative by Khelo India to promote football for women in India. Football Delhi has our full support for this wonderful initiative that will take women football to greater heights in the near future”

On the opening day Hans Women FC faced; Bangadarshan FA; Signature FC and Khel Khel Mein Foundation played their league stage matches here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The matches will be held in JLN Stadium, JDMC College and Jesus and Mary College in Delhi and the state champion team will later go on to play the National winners.