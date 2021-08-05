President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Tokyo Olympics: Indian grappler Ravi Dahiya secures silver medal

AMN

India got one silver and bronze medal in 57kg freestyle wrestling and hockey in Tokyo Olympics. However they failed to perform in other category in wrestling. Indian grappler Ravi Dahiya has secured silver medal. He was defeated by the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee in the freestyle 57 kilogram final by 4-7. However Deepak Punia’s quest for medal ended as he was beaten by Myles Amine of San Marino by 2-4 in 86 kg wrestling category quarterfinal clash.

In women’s category, there were also disappointments for India as Vinesh Phogat lost her quarterfinal match to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus 3-9 and Anshu Malik’s quest for bronze medal ended as she lost to Rio Olympics silver medalist, Valeria Koblova of ROC 5-1. Later today, Deepak Punia will fight for bronze medal in 86 kg category in men’s section.

\In Golf, Aditi Ashok is currently tied at 2nd spot. Her great performance in first two round has definitely improved our prospects of securing a medal. But, the day will be marked by the rare feat achieved by the Indian hockey team. Earlier, the men in blue scripted history with their sticks as they defeated Germany 5-4 to win a bronze in Tokyo Olympics.

The quest for medal for India ended after the wait of 41 years. Indian woman golfer Aditi Ashok was in contention for a historic Olympic medal after carding a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women’s competition at the ongoing games . Another Golfer Diksha Dagar also climbed to T-53.

\However, in Racewalk event, India’s hope for medal has all but faded away now. With just five kilometres left to go, Sandeep dropped further back to 19th position after maintaining at second for quite a while. On the other hand, Rohilla is 48th and Irfan is 51st.

