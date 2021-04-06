India inches closer to administer eight crore COVID-19 vaccines

Covid-19 vaccination drive crossed a landmark milestone in the country today. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has informed that over eight crore thirty-one lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries so far. In the last 24 hours, a record number of over 43 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been inoculated to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, rapid rise in the new Covid-19 cases has increased the active caseloads in the country. At present, there are more than seven lakh eighty-eight thousand active cases in the country which comprises 6.21 per cent of the total positive cases.

Amid the rising new cases, the recovery rate has declined to 92.48 per cent in the country. The Ministry informed that more than fifty thousand people have recovered from the corona virus infection within 24 hours. So far, more than one crore 17 lakh patients have already been recovered from this infectious disease.

AIR correspondent reports that the Health Ministry informed that a total of 96 thousand 982 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours Whereas 446 deaths were also reported in the same time. The Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in the country and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is meeting with health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories today.

The Health Ministers of states which have been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases will be present in the meet for reviewing the situation. These 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. The central government has formed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab given the recent spike in daily new cases. The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , a special campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100% mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public and workplaces and health facilities will also kickstart from today and will continue till 14th of this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to discuss the COVID situation and the vaccination programme in the country in his review meet with Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories to be held on this Thursday.