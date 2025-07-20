India developing Multi-Stage Malaria Vaccine Candidate named AdFalciVax

India is developing a Multi-Stage Malaria Vaccine Candidate named AdFalciVax. The vaccine aims to provide protection against human infection while also reducing vector-borne community transmission of the parasite. AdFalciVax is the first indigenous recombinant chimeric malaria vaccine specifically designed to target two critical stages of Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite responsible for the most lethal form of malaria.

The Indian Council of Medical Research – ICMR, in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology-National Institute of Immunology (DBT-NII), is currently developing this malaria vaccine candidate. The vaccine has shown excellent efficacy in the preclinical stage of development. As an indigenously developed vaccine candidate fulfilling the Make in India mandate, AdFalciVax holds the potential to contribute substantially toward malaria eradication by preventing infection and minimizing community transmission.

ICMR intends to license the technology for AdFalciVax to eligible organizations and manufacturers for further development, manufacture, and commercialization under non-exclusive agreements. This approach aims to enable wider outreach and maximize public health benefits. The vaccine candidate is in its early research and development phases and is not yet available for any clinical use or commercialization.