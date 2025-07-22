Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bolivian President thanks India for donating Measles & Rubella Vaccine

Jul 22, 2025
Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora has extended heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Government for donating 300,000 doses of the Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine.

In a message, President Arce described the gesture as one of solidarity and timely support amid a growing health emergency in the country.

He said, the vaccines will significantly boost Bolivia’s mass immunisation campaign for children aged 1 to 14, helping protect them amid the ongoing outbreak.

Bolivia declared a National Health Emergency on June 23 due to a sudden spike in measles cases across several departments.

In response, the Indian government promptly extended assistance by shipping MR vaccines along with necessary ancillary supplies.

