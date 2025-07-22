Bolivian President thanks India for donating Measles & Rubella Vaccine

Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora has extended heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Government for donating 300,000 doses of the Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine.

In a message, President Arce described the gesture as one of solidarity and timely support amid a growing health emergency in the country.

He said, the vaccines will significantly boost Bolivia’s mass immunisation campaign for children aged 1 to 14, helping protect them amid the ongoing outbreak.

Bolivia declared a National Health Emergency on June 23 due to a sudden spike in measles cases across several departments.

In response, the Indian government promptly extended assistance by shipping MR vaccines along with necessary ancillary supplies.