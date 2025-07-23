Govt intensifies efforts to enhance health, dignity of women across India

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

The Government of India has intensified its efforts to enhance the health, dignity, and daily lives of women across the country through a series of targeted initiatives. With a strong emphasis on reducing the physical and social burden on women, the Centre is pushing forward programs that ensure access to essential services, while simultaneously promoting safety, hygiene, and empowerment.

In a written statement to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur highlighted several key schemes making a tangible difference in women’s lives. Among them are the Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which have collectively helped ease domestic drudgery, reduce time poverty, and improve health outcomes.

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, more than 11.8 crore individual household toilets have been constructed, helping millions of women avoid the risks and indignities of open defecation. Simultaneously, the Jal Jeevan Mission has extended tap water connections to 15.6 crore rural households, making daily chores safer and less time-consuming.

On the healthcare front, the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), overseen by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, has established over 16,000 Janaushadhi Kendras. These outlets provide low-cost, quality medicines and Suvidha sanitary napkins at just ₹1 per pad—ensuring affordability of essential healthcare products for women.

Focusing on adolescent girls, the government is implementing the Menstrual Hygiene Scheme under the National Health Mission, catering to girls aged 10-19. Through Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), subsidised sanitary napkins are distributed, and awareness programs as well as field training are conducted. Complementing this, national Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) guidelines have been rolled out under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to drive behavioural change, especially in rural communities.

To address the growing need for safe accommodation for women pursuing jobs, education, or training, the Sakhi Niwas or Working Women Hostel scheme under Mission Shakti has been expanded. These hostels not only provide secure housing but also include day-care support for residents’ children—making them more inclusive for working mothers.

Boosting this infrastructure drive, the Ministry of Finance has earmarked ₹5,000 crore under the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme to construct new working women hostels. So far, approval has been given for 254 hostels across 28 States, offering nearly 53,000 beds. An estimated ₹4,826 crore will be spent on these hostels, of which ₹3,147 crore has already been disbursed for 2024-25.

From toilets and tap water to affordable medicines and safe housing, the government’s multi-pronged push signals a deeper commitment to making everyday life safer, healthier, and more dignified for women across India.