Maharashtra cancels Licenses of 258 Private Hospitals for Violating Healthcare Norms

AMN / MUMBAI

In a major crackdown on errant healthcare providers, the Maharashtra government has cancelled the registration of 258 private hospitals for flouting the norms laid down under the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949. State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced during the question hour in the state legislative assembly on Thursday.

The violations came to light during two extensive inspections conducted earlier this year by the state health department. According to Abitkar, out of 23,354 private hospitals inspected across the state, a staggering 5,134 were found in breach of various provisions of the Act, which mandates infrastructure standards, proper staffing, hygiene, fire safety, biomedical waste disposal, transparent billing and a grievance redressal mechanism.

All 5,134 hospitals received notices instructing them to comply with the law. However, during a follow-up re-inspection, 258 of these were still found to be in violation. As a result, the state moved to cancel their registration, Abitkar said, signalling a stern message against malpractice and negligence in the private healthcare sector. The health minister clarified that this was the first time such a comprehensive drive had been undertaken, and that the government intends to make it an annual exercise. “This was the first such drive conducted across Maharashtra. Going forward, it will be implemented every year to ensure hospitals function within legal and ethical boundaries,” he said.