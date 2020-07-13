IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR

Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing product named SHUDH. Smartphone operated Handy Ultraviolet Disinfection Helper that is SHUDH has six UV lights of 15 Watts each that can be individually monitored from a distance.

Initial testing has proved that the device at its full operation can disinfect a 10×10 squared feet room in about 15 minutes.

The on/off, speed, and location of the product can be controlled remotely using your available smartphone while installing an android application.

SHUDH can assist in killing the spread of corona virus at the highly prone places such as hospitals, hotels, malls, offices and schools.