Former Vice President of Jamaát e Islami (JIH) Prof Siddique Hassan passes away

AMN / Kozhikode

Former Ameer of Jamaát-e-Islami Kerala , former All-India Assistant Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, chairman of Madhyamam and founder secretary of Ideal Publication Trust, publishers of Madhyamam, Prof KA Siddique Hassan passed away in Kozhikode today.

He had been leading a retired life at his son’s home in Kovoor near here, suffering from age-related conditions.. Prof. Hassan had been leading a retired life at his son’s home in Kovoor near here, suffering from age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife VK Zubaida, sons Faslurrahman, Sharafuddeen, Anisurrahman, and daughter Sabira.

Prof. Hassan’s lasting contribution to society at large consists in pioneering the socio-educational empowerment initiatives in North and Eastern India where the minorities lead a life of economic and educational deprivation. The movement he launched in this regard – Vision 2016 through the Human Welfare Foundation (HWF) formed the backbone of institutional support for the drive. It provided schools, houses, public wells, mosques, and medical care facilities. He served as General Secretary of the Delhi-based HWF, Human Welfare Trust, Society for Bright Future (SBF), Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), and Medical Service Society (MSS). Since 2016, the project has been re-launched as Vision 2026 and is still operational. It has many projects like establishing hospitals, colleges, universities, and interest-free credit societies. Al-Shifa Hospital, Delhi is part of the HWF – Vision program.

Born in Kodungallur in Thrissur district, Kerala in 1945, Prof. Hassan had his education in Rouzathul Uloom Arabic College, Farook, and Islamia College Santapuram. A postgraduate in Arabic, he joined the government college teaching service and served in University College, Maharajas College, Kochi, and govt colleges in Koyilandi, Kodenchery, and Kasargod. Prof Hassan, in addition to authoring and translating various books, also was on the panel of editors of Islam Darshanam, an encyclopedic volume published by Language Institute, Kerala. He was a prolific contributor to many periodicals. He was the President of JIH Kerala, during 1995 – 2005, and later Vice-President Jamat-e-Islami Hind.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) President Syed Sadatullah Husaini has expressed his profound condolences over the demise of Prof. Siddique Hassan

Expressing condolences on the demise of Prof. Siddique Hassan, JIH President Syed Sadatullah Husaini has said that we have not only lost a great Islamic leader but also lost a man who in many respects was a role model for the youth of the Muslim world.

Recalling the qualities of the departed soul, Mr. Husaini said that his personality was a beautiful marquee of rare attributes such as dynamism, initiative, courage, enthusiasm, selflessness, high morale, the ability of appreciation and utilization of ability and skill, planning and foresight, long-term vision, ability to blaze new trails and evolve with time. Through these qualities, the JIH chief said that Prof. Siddique Hassan strengthened the Islamic cause in India and imparted many rare gifts. “The daily Madhyamam gave a new impetus to the voice of truth and justice in the Malayalam print media and ushered in a new era of media activism. AICL is not just an institution but the foundation of a powerful interest-free loan movement in our country.