Cloudera Teams Up with AI-RAN Alliance to Power AI-Native Telecom Revolution

Santa Clara, California – Cloudera, the hybrid platform for data, analytics and AI, today announced it has joined the AI-RAN Alliance, a global consortium committed to integrating AI into telecommunications infrastructure. Cloudera joins a pioneering group of innovative telecommunication providers that has joined forces with data and AI companies all focused on driving the AI-RAN agenda and transforming telecommunication networks into intelligent, revenue-generating platforms with real-time data and AI.

As telecommunication providers race to optimize the cost of network operations through virtualization and next generation infrastructure and architectures, AI provides a unique opportunity. AI drives better business outcomes through network service efficiency while at the same time opening up significant opportunities for services innovation. The complexity of deploying AI across distributed edge environments is not trivial and telecommunication providers will have to drive strategic enterprise-wide efforts to operationalize AI at scale across the radio access network (RAN) to unlock its full commercial potential.

The AI-RAN Alliance—which counts NVIDIA as a founding member and Dell, SoftBank, T-Mobile, KT and LG U+ as members—was created to solve these issues while driving innovation at the intersection of AI and telecommunications. Together, the AI-RAN Alliance members are standardizing the integration of AI into existing and new networks, enabling shared infrastructure for AI optimization, accelerating the development of edge AI applications, and establishing real-world proof points to help telecommunications deploy AI reliably and profitably.

As a recognized leader in enterprise AI and modern data architecture, Cloudera brings a powerful combination of scalable data management, edge-to-AI orchestration, and an open-source-first approach that complements the AI-RAN Alliance’s mission. Cloudera is uniquely positioned to enable telecommunication providers to deploy, manage, and scale AI workloads across hybrid, edge, and on-premises environments. Press Release