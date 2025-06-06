Epilepsy- Psychological implications on patients

Dr. Sowmya. M, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Aster RV Hospital

In a developing comity like India. Where there still existing misconceptions about epilepsy due to which patients and their family member are discriminated against. Often patients do not have access to adequate treatment due to have which they may uncontrolled seizures due to which they may not be able to Lead a normal life like school, participate in physical activities like sports, drama and dance etc. They may face isolation form others students; peers may be looked down upon may also be bullied.

When seizures are uncontrolled families may even hostile to make travel plans involving them. Parents or Guardians often attempt to hide their condition from the society fearing unacceptance especially in families where they fear it may harm their marriage prospects and even withdraw medications around the marriage time fearing unacceptance. Hence Please often end up feeling guilty that there is same thing wrong with them. These kinds of false beliefs the deprive epilepsy patients in being able to be on props, medications and achieve seize control and being able to lead normal life.

Does it affect their memory thinking ability and learning ability?

Yes, every time that a person has seizures there is some damage or loss of nervous and with every recurrent uncontrolled seizure the loss & damage to neurons has a cumulative effect giving rise to impairment of cognitive abilities. Many Persons with uncontrolled severe seizure may also having severe falls leading to head injuries which of recurrent may add to cognitive impairment.

How does it affect their social life and occupation?

Patients with epilepsy with uncontrolled seizures may have restrictions in their daily life like in case of children as playing with other children may fear that it’s a transmissible disease which is that it’s a transmissible disease which is a misconception. Also, Parents may fear a risk of injury and restrict play activities in children often end up being isolated and deprived of pursing their interests like sports, arts, performance. Patients with epilepsy may have limited occupational opportunities in every field. Ranging from Occupations requiring manual labor to blue color jobs patients with epilepsy are discriminated against of seizures are uncontrolled it impairs their efficiency due to disruption of their work can instil fear in employees and other coworkers. These episodes, another factor in limiting occupational opportunities may be the cognitive impairment in patients with uncontrolled seizures. Persons with epilepsy may be given less performance in various jobs considering them to be incapable or prove to frequent absence from work. Patients usually attempt to hide their condition from their employees

What are the common precautions to be taken by the affected person and their caregivers?

Firstly, to ensure that the patient has access to appropriate medical facility where a proper diagnosis and evaluation. The condition followed by appropriate treatment can be provided. The goal is to have a good seizures control and assure that the patient is able to continue medications and other treatment modalities. This is an arduous task considering the huge Indian population but with concentrated efforts from the government, private health sector and public awareness could be made possible Support to the persons suffering from epilepsy and their families must be provided to ensure that they have access to all facilities including education, equal job, opportunities and preventing discrimination and taboos on patients with epilepsy to ensure they lead as normal a life as everybody else which they rightly deserve.