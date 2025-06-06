India Unveils ‘Ayush Nivesh Saarthi’ Portal to Attract Global Investment in Traditional Medicine

Staff Reporter New Delhi

In a major push to promote India as a global investment hub for traditional medicine and holistic wellness, the Government of India has launched the ‘Ayush Nivesh Saarthi’ digital platform. The announcement was made at the Ayush Stakeholder/Industry Interaction Meet held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi.

The initiative was jointly launched by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Mr. Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Mr. Prataprao Jadhav, in the presence of top officials and industry leaders, including Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and Mr. Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT.

A New Era for Ayush Investment

The Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal is a comprehensive, investor-friendly digital gateway developed by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with Invest India, aimed at simplifying and accelerating investments in India’s traditional medicine sector. It brings together policy information, incentive frameworks, live project pipelines, and real-time facilitation tools—all under a unified digital interface.

The platform is designed to serve both domestic and international investors, reflecting India’s strategic vision to tap into the booming global demand for natural, preventive, and integrative healthcare systems rooted in Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

Key Highlights of the Portal:

100% FDI Permitted : Full foreign direct investment in the Ayush sector through the automatic route.

: Full foreign direct investment in the Ayush sector through the automatic route. Unified Investment Interface : One-stop platform integrating policy support, project listings, and real-time guidance.

: One-stop platform integrating policy support, project listings, and real-time guidance. Sectoral Growth : The Ayush industry witnessed a 17% annual growth rate between 2014 and 2020.

: The Ayush industry witnessed a between 2014 and 2020. Medicinal Wealth: India is home to over 8,000 medicinal plant species, offering immense potential for value-based investment.

Leaders Speak: Vision for Growth and Global Leadership

Speaking at the launch, Minister Piyush Goyal said:

“Ayush Nivesh Saarthi reflects India’s readiness to engage global investors in the holistic health revolution. With an open-door policy and a rich tradition of wellness, India is positioned to become a global hub for sustainable healthcare investment.”

Echoing this sentiment, Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized the transformative nature of the platform:

“This is not just a digital portal—it is an enabler of systemic change. It bridges ancient knowledge with modern business practices, creating a new frontier for healthcare entrepreneurship and global partnerships.”

Driving the Wellness Economy and Public Health

The Ayush sector contributes significantly to India’s USD 13 billion Medical Value Travel (MVT) industry, making it one of the top five healthcare service providers in the country. With rising international interest in natural therapies, India is uniquely placed to emerge as a global leader in traditional medicine.

The launch of Ayush Nivesh Saarthi aligns with the Government’s broader objective to:

Foster entrepreneurship and job creation in the wellness domain.

and in the wellness domain. Showcase India’s leadership in evidence-based traditional medicine .

. Attract foreign and domestic capital to expand the sector’s reach.

to expand the sector’s reach. Position Ayush systems as an integral part of universal health coverage.

The Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal marks a watershed moment for the Indian wellness industry. By merging India’s millennia-old health traditions with modern digital tools and investment-friendly policies, the platform is expected to play a pivotal role in scaling up the Ayush sector, enhancing its global footprint, and integrating holistic wellness into the mainstream healthcare and economic growth narrative.