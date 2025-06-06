India, Norway and Germany Deepen Maritime Ties Through Key Shipbuilding Pacts

AMN / Oslo, 6 June 2025:



India’s maritime sector took centre stage at the prestigious Nor-Shipping 2025 event in Oslo, with major Indian firms securing landmark international deals in shipbuilding, offshore infrastructure, and green technology. The agreements not only reinforce India’s rising global maritime stature but also align strongly with the Make in India and Blue Economy initiatives.

Leading the Indian delegation, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal presided over the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Memoranda of Intent (MoIs), underscoring a new era of cooperation between Indian firms and global maritime leaders.

Strategic Shipbuilding Boost for GRSE

A standout development was the signing of a significant MoI between Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata, and Germany’s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG. The agreement includes the construction of four additional 7,500 DWT multi-purpose cargo vessels equipped with hybrid propulsion and advanced cybersecurity systems. This builds on an earlier order for eight similar vessels already under construction at GRSE’s Kolkata yard.

GRSE also inked MoUs with Aries Marine LLC (UAE) for collaboration in offshore platform and vessel projects, and with a leading global engine manufacturer to foster joint innovation in maritime propulsion and allied technologies.

L&T and DNV Forge Comprehensive Maritime Alliance

In another major collaboration, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) entered into a far-reaching MoU with Norway’s DNV, a global leader in maritime classification and risk assessment. This agreement covers cooperation across a broad spectrum—shipbuilding, maritime infrastructure, port development, sustainable energy systems, smart infrastructure, ESG frameworks, digital maritime solutions, and cybersecurity.

Minister Sonowal’s Vision: A Sustainable Blue Economy

Speaking at the Norwegian Pavilion, Mr. Sonowal emphasized the historically strong maritime ties between India and Norway, stressing that the future of the global blue economy must be rooted in sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth.

“Norway has long been a valued maritime partner for India. These MoUs, particularly with Norwegian firms, reflect our joint commitment to creating a robust and eco-friendly maritime future,” he said.

The Minister also spotlighted India’s transformative maritime initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership—especially the Sagarmala program, which aims to modernize ports, boost logistics connectivity, and encourage port-led industrial development.

He called for enhanced collaboration in offshore wind energy, green port development, and maritime digitalization, stating:

“Together, we can help shape a sustainable and secure maritime architecture in the Indo-Pacific region.”

