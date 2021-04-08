Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
Army Chief General M M Naravane arrives in Dhaka on 5-day visit to Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has arrived in Dhaka today on a five-day visit to Bangladesh. The Army Chief is scheduled to call on the Army, Navy and acting Air Force Chiefs of Bangladesh and to meet with other senior officers of the Bangladesh Army. The High Commission of India in Dhaka said, he will also be visiting various military stations.

General Naravane will pay tribute to members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment. The Army Chief will also take part in a seminar on United Nations Peace Support Operations where he will share his views. He will also witness the culmination exercise, hardware display and closing ceremony of the multinational joint military Exercise Shantir Ogroshena.

The joint military exercise ‘Shantir Ogroshena’ is currently being held in Dhaka from 4-12 April with the participation of Indian Army, Bangladesh Army, Royal Bhutan Army and Sri Lankan Army to pay tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary and to celebrate the 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh. The High Commission of India in Dhaka said, Visit of the Army Chief will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of India and Bangladesh.

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Bangalore and Shimla 'Most liveable' cities in India

