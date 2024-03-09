FreeCurrencyRates.com

Arjun Munda inaugurates Agriculture Integrated Command and Control Centre established at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi

AMN

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Arjun Munda inaugurated the Agriculture Integrated Command and Control Centre established at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi yesterday to empower the farmers of the country by equipping them with information, services and facilities.

On this occasion, Mr Munda said that this is an innovation of the Ministry to make the farmers self-reliant across the country. He said that the objective of the new initiative is to provide farmers the information about the reality of the farm and also to find out what are the real challenges in the agriculture sector. He said that with the availability of real-time data and its analysis, their problems can be resolved and capacity will be expanded. Union Minister said that the farmers will also be able to avail the benefits of the government schemes. 

