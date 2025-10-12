WB Police Detain Associate in Durgapur Medical College Gang Rape Case

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 11:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

West Bengal Police has detained one associate of the second year MBBS student who was allegedly gang raped outside a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur, West Bengal. The complaint was registered by the family of the victim. The State Health Department has asked for a report from the college authority in this incident. The MBBS student hails from Odisha.

State Principal Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam said, the report is expected by tomorrow. He said, further action will be taken based on its findings.

After the incident, students staged a protest inside the college campus, accusing authorities of negligence in ensuring security of women.