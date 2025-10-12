Telangana police busts fake currency racket

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 11:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

HYDERABAD

The Telangana, police have busted a fake currency racket and arrested eight persons of a 12-member inter-state gang from Kamareddy district. District Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra formed special teams, and the accused were nabbed in different states, including Bihar and West Bengal.

The police informed that the probe began after the cashier of a liquor shop at Kamareddy complained to the police last month, stating that 500 rupee notes given by a customer appeared to be counterfeit.

Police traced the said customer and found that he, in a bid to earn easy money, allegedly got in touch with a person from West Bengal who was involved in a fake currency racket. Police teams reached West Bengal and chased the trail of a counterfeit currency notes racket, leading to the arrest of eight persons. While four persons were sent to custody last week, four more accused were taken into custody yesterday. An official release stated that fake currency of over 3 lakh rupees, over 15 thousand genuine currency, and partially printed notes to the tune of over 8 thousand rupees were seized from the accused.