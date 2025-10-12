Tight security arrangements in place for UPPCS Preliminary Exam

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 11:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Uttar Pradesh, tight security arrangements are in place for the UPPCS Preliminary Examination today. The exam will be conducted in two shifts across all 75 districts of the state. The exam is being conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at 1435 examination centres. 3 Lakh 26 thousand 3 hundred 87 aspirants are registered for the exam, which will start at 9.30 this morning. AI-based Cameras have been installed at all the examination centres for better monitoring.