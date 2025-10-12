The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tight security arrangements in place for UPPCS Preliminary Exam

Oct 12, 2025

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 11:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Tight security arrangements in place for UPPCS Preliminary Examination

In Uttar Pradesh, tight security arrangements are in place for the UPPCS Preliminary Examination today. The exam will be conducted in two shifts across all 75 districts of the state. The exam is being conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at 1435 examination centres. 3 Lakh 26 thousand 3 hundred 87 aspirants are registered for the exam, which will start at 9.30 this morning. AI-based Cameras have been installed at all the examination centres for better monitoring.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

3 accused in Durgapur medical student gangrape case sent to 10-day police custody

Oct 12, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana police busts fake currency racket

Oct 12, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

WB Police Detain Associate in Durgapur Medical College Gang Rape Case

Oct 11, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

3 accused in Durgapur medical student gangrape case sent to 10-day police custody

12 October 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Deliberately distorted: Mamata Banerjee on Durgapur gang-rape remark

12 October 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan FM Muttaqi Warns of Alternatives if Pakistan Rejects Peaceful Ties

12 October 2025 11:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tight security arrangements in place for UPPCS Preliminary Exam

12 October 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments