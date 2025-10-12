The Indian Awaaz

3 accused in Durgapur medical student gangrape case sent to 10-day police custody

Oct 12, 2025

A local court on Sunday remanded to 10-day police custody the three men arrested for their alleged involvement in the “gangrape” of a student of a private medical college in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

The charges pressed against the accused persons include gangrape and criminal conspiracy.

The SDJM, Durgapur, remanded the three accused to police custody for 10 days.

The prosecution lawyer prayed for their police custody for questioning in order to arrest other persons involved in the alleged crime.

