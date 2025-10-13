The Indian Awaaz

One More Arrest in Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case

Oct 13, 2025

AMN

The police have arrested one more accused in the gang rape case of a medical student in Durgapur, West Bengal. The accused named Saddam will be produced before the court today. Yesterday, a Durgapur court had given police custody for 10 days to the three arrested persons in this case. A second-year MBBS student of a private medical college in Durgapur was allegedly gang raped in the night on 10th October near the college campus when she had gone out with her friend to have dinner.

