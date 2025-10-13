The Indian Awaaz

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrives in New Delhi on Official Visit

Oct 13, 2025

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 11:22 am

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi last night on a two-day official visit to India. She will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi today.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Ms Anand’s visit to India will help build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations by revitalising bilateral mechanisms, deepening economic cooperation, and further strengthening people-to-people ties. Anita Anand’s visit to India comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 leaders’ summit in Canada’s Kananaskis in June this year.

