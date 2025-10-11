India to Contribute One-Fifth of Global GDP Growth, Says Shaktikanta Das

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 11:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das has said that the country continues to demonstrate remarkable dynamism and resilience amid global uncertainties. He said, India is poised to contribute about one-fifth of the world’s GDP growth due to its robust domestic demand and prudent macroeconomic policies. He said, this while addressing an event in Pune today. Mr. Das emphasized that country’s priorities in free trade agreement negotiations with the United Nations and other countries is to secure fair and balanced agreements in the best interest of its citizen.