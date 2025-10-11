The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

India to Contribute One-Fifth of Global GDP Growth, Says Shaktikanta Das

Oct 11, 2025

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 11:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das has said that the country continues to demonstrate remarkable dynamism and resilience amid global uncertainties. He said, India is poised to contribute about one-fifth of the world’s GDP growth due to its robust domestic demand and prudent macroeconomic policies. He said, this while addressing an event in Pune today. Mr. Das emphasized that country’s priorities in free trade agreement negotiations with the United Nations and other countries is to secure fair and balanced agreements in the best interest of its citizen. 

Related Post

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan Leaders Hold Talks on Seat-Sharing

Oct 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Demands CM Mamata Banerjee’s Statement on Durgapur Gang Rape

Oct 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Central Team Assesses Environmental Impact of Proposed Sabarimala Ropeway Project

Oct 11, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

India to Contribute One-Fifth of Global GDP Growth, Says Shaktikanta Das

11 October 2025 11:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan Leaders Hold Talks on Seat-Sharing

11 October 2025 11:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Demands CM Mamata Banerjee’s Statement on Durgapur Gang Rape

11 October 2025 11:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Central Team Assesses Environmental Impact of Proposed Sabarimala Ropeway Project

11 October 2025 11:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments