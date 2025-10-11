Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan Leaders Hold Talks on Seat-Sharing

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 11:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / Patna

Mahagathbandhan Leaders in Bihar today hold talks on Seat-Sharing to resolve the seat-sharing arrangement within the constituent parties of Grand Alliance for the Bihar Assembly Elections. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav today held a meeting with senior party leaders to select candidates for the party. In the meeting, discussion were held on entry of two new alliance partners – the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party led by former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Hemant Soren. The party has authorized Lalu Prasad Yadav to take the final decision in this matter.

The Congress Party also held a meeting today via video conference with senior leaders from both Patna and New Delhi. The Congress and the Left parties are reportedly upset over the excessive number of seats being demanded by the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The VIP, led by Mukesh Sahani, has also demanded the post of Deputy Chief Minister from the RJD leadership. CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said that a decision on seat-sharing should be taken soon. He added that the party has demanded a respectable number of seats since its performance was strong in the previous Assembly elections.