BJP Demands CM Mamata Banerjee’s Statement on Durgapur Gang Rape

AMN

Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Durgapur incident involving gang rape of a second year private medical College MBBS student. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari today said despite registration of FIR in this case, no arrest has been made in the matter. He also criticised the role of the West Bengal Commission for Women.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the Durgapur gang rape incident. He urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the perpetrators. In a social media post Manjhi described the incident unfortunate.