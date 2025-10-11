Central Team Assesses Environmental Impact of Proposed Sabarimala Ropeway Project

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 11:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

A Central team comprising officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Wildlife Institute of India visited areas surrounding the hill shrine of Sabarimala to assess the proposed ropeway project.

The team is evaluating the environmental and other impacts of the ropeway, which is planned to connect the base station to the hill shrine. Forest Department and Devaswom Board officials from Kerala also accompanied the team during the site visit.