ECI Conducts Training for Returning Officers Ahead of Bihar Elections

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 11:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission India, ECI has conducted a training programme for all Returning Officers (ROs) for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections in other States. The training programme also included an online assessment and doubt-clearing session on the nomination process in the run-up to the elections. A total of 243 ROs and 1418 AROs participated in the programme virtually which began yesterday. The Commission in a statement said that the online assessment and doubt clearing sessions will subsequently cover all phases of the conduct of elections including nomination process, Model Code of Conduct, symbol allotment, poll-day arrangements and counting. Besides, the Poll Body also conducted an online briefing session for CEO, all DEOs and ROs on the Presiding Officer module of ECINET which is under progressive implementation. Through this module, the Presiding Officers will upload voter turnout data on the ECINet App on a two-hourly basis and at the close of polls. The Commission said, it will also organize a trial run of the Presiding Officers application at all Polling Stations before the poll.