AMN

Six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Greater Noida.

Police said, five other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident that took place around 11.30 PM last night.

Police said, altogether 11 people were on board the ill-fated car.

The car fell into the Kherli canal in Dankaur area. Police said, prima facie, the accident appeared to have taken place due to low visibility caused by fog.