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REGIONAL AWAAZ

ECI directs election-bound states to transfer election officers posted in home districts 

28 October 2026 8:31 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 8:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission today directed Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to transfer officers associated with election work who are posted in their home districts or have served in the same district for three years or more, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. In a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of the five states, the Commission stated that no officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in their present district of posting. The cut-off date for calculating the three-year tenure has been set as 31st March  2027, for Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and 31st May  2027, for Uttar Pradesh. The poll body also directed that district election officers, returning officers, assistant returning officers and police inspectors, sub-inspectors or officers of higher ranks must not be posted back to, or allowed to continue in, the Assembly constituency or district where they served during the previous Assembly election or any subsequent by-election. 

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