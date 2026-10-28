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REGIONAL AWAAZ

Puducherry: Cyclone Arnab causes widespread damage in Yanam

28 October 2026 8:30 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 8:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The very severe cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast this morning, is reported to have caused widespread damage in the Yanam region of Puducherry Union Territory. Standing crops in paddy fields were inundated. Fishermen lost large stocks of dried fish stored in Fish Drying Platforms on the coast.

During landfall in Yanam, strong winds blew at speeds ranging from 125 to 135 kilometres per hour, occasionally reaching 150 kilometres per hour. Trees and electricity poles were uprooted at several places, blocking roads and disrupting power supply. In Savithri Nagar and other coastal villages, floodwater entered several houses, and affected people were accommodated in schools and cyclone shelters. Puducherry Public Works Minister Mr. Malladi Krishna Rao and Regional Administrator Mr. Shivraj Meena visited the affected people and assured them of all necessary assistance. In Yanam, 300 personnel from the Puducherry Police, the Indian Reserve Battalion, and the National Disaster Response Force are continuing relief and rescue operations.

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