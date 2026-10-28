The Indian Awaaz

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REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab urges Centre to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for hassle-free access to Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib

28 October 2026 8:29 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 8:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Punjab Vidhan Sabha has urged the Centre to facilitate the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and ensure regular, hassle-free access for the Sikh Sangat to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib. Passing a resolution on the last day of the session yesterday, it demanded that the Union government take immediate steps to reopen the corridor and keep it operational, simplify visit procedures and ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of Sangat to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

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