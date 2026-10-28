DRI foils smuggling of 45 live reptiles at Trichy Airport

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 8:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a coordinated operation with the Air Intelligence Unit, Trichy, has foiled an attempt to smuggle 45 live reptiles into India through Trichy International Airport. DRI intercepted two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok via Colombo on Monday. The Finance Ministry said that a systematic examination of their baggage led to the recovery of live wildlife concealed in 27 food packets, with the animals found in a sedated condition. The recovered reptiles comprised 23 Corn Snakes, 16 Ball Pythons, 5 Argentine Black and White Tegus and 1 Snow White Iguana. The reptiles were seized, and the two passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.