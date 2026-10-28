Cyclone Arnab weakens after landfall along Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 8:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Cyclone Arnab has weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast, but its impact continues to be felt across southern Odisha. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible flash floods in several southern districts. Train services have been disrupted, while bus connectivity between Bhubaneswar and southern Odisha has also faced precautionary restrictions. The next 24 hours remain crucial for flood monitoring, public safety and restoration of essential services across the affected districts.

“In Odisha, the immediate concern is the possibility of flash floods and waterlogging following intense rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab. As the cyclone completed its landfall near Yanam this morning and weakened into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said it will weaken further into a deep depression by this evening and cross Malkangiri in Odisha. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are among the districts facing significant rainfall and flash-flood risks. Nabarangpur is also experiencing heavy rainfall. IMD has warned of strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching eighty kilometres per hour in southern districts. Some northern districts will also have heavy rain with strong winds. The sea remains dangerous, and fishermen have been advised not to venture out. Railway services have been cancelled or regulated as a precaution, while bus services to southern Odisha have faced disruption. The state government has kept rescue teams ready, arranged shelters and directed officials to protect vulnerable residents and restore essential services. The next twenty-four hours are critical for Odisha. Even as the cyclone weakens, accumulated rainfall, swollen streams and sudden flooding may pose serious risks.