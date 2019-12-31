FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2019 01:10:05      انڈین آواز
Ad

Gaya is coldest place in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

KASHIF AKHTER / GAYA /PATNA

Freezing cold is sweeping Bihar for last few days. 21people have so far died in different parts of the state due to severe cold during last 24 hours.  Gaya is the coldest place in the state where 2.4 degree Celsius temperature has been recorded last evening.

Severe cold day conditions have been witnessed at several places including Patna , Muzaffarpur ,Darbhanga and Purnea. Met department has issued an orange for next two days in view of intense cold. 21people have so far died in different parts of the state due to severe cold during last 24 hours.

Several trains including Rajdhani, Sampoorn Kranti and Poorva Express are running five to ten hours late. Four Delhi bound flights were cancelled and several others got delayed due to bad weather.

Uttar Pradesh is also in the grip of a severe cold wave, coupled with fog, engulfed almost the entire state. The Delhi-N.C.R including NOIDA, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, was badly affected by the cold wave.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

8-member Indian men’s boxing squad for Olympic Qualifiers

HSB/ New Delhi Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal (52kg) Former World Championships bronze medallist Vika ...

Yearender: Women’s Team played aggressive hockey to achieve its aim of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi The Indian Women's Team opened the year 2019 with a aim to qualify for the Tokyo Olympi ...

IOA not to Boycott Commonwealth Games,will make bid to host it either in 2026 or 30

Harpal Singh Bedi Closing the year on a conciliatory note, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday c ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!