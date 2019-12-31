Gaya is coldest place in Bihar

KASHIF AKHTER / GAYA /PATNA

Freezing cold is sweeping Bihar for last few days. 21people have so far died in different parts of the state due to severe cold during last 24 hours. Gaya is the coldest place in the state where 2.4 degree Celsius temperature has been recorded last evening.

Severe cold day conditions have been witnessed at several places including Patna , Muzaffarpur ,Darbhanga and Purnea. Met department has issued an orange for next two days in view of intense cold. 21people have so far died in different parts of the state due to severe cold during last 24 hours.

Several trains including Rajdhani, Sampoorn Kranti and Poorva Express are running five to ten hours late. Four Delhi bound flights were cancelled and several others got delayed due to bad weather.

Uttar Pradesh is also in the grip of a severe cold wave, coupled with fog, engulfed almost the entire state. The Delhi-N.C.R including NOIDA, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, was badly affected by the cold wave.