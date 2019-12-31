Centre asks Rajasthan govt to take proactive steps to avoid children deaths

AMN

The Centre has asked the Rajasthan Government to asses the situation and takes proactive steps to avoid the deaths of children.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardan wrote to the State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in view of the deaths of children at J K Lon Hospital of Kota Medical College during this month.

Dr Vardhan said, the Centre is ready to provide any technical assistance to tackle the preventable death. He said, the Centre looks forward to the State’s continuous support and cooperation for improving child survival in the country. He said, this will ensure that no child succumbs to preventable causes or due to lack of health system capacity.