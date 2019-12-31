FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indore continues to top on cleanliness graph

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri announced the results of Swachh Survekshan League 2020, for first and second Quarters in New Delhi today. In the 10 lakh plus population category, Indore secured first place in both the quarters.

Madhya Pradesh Capital Bhopal got the second and Surat in Gujarat third spot in first Quarter. In the second quarter, Rajkot in Gujarat was at the nd spot while Navi Mumbai at third.

In one lakh to 10 lakh population category, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand got the 1st spot in both quarters. New Delhi Municipal Council and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh got the second and third spot in the first quarter in this category. Chandrapur in Maharashtra and Khargone got the second and third spot in Quarter 2 in one to ten lakh population category.

The Minister also rolled out Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth annual urban cleanliness survey. It will be conducted from 4th to 31st of next month.

Reacting to these results, Indore Mayor Malini Gaur said in a tweet that the real test is coming and they will try their best to get the t position like last three years. Significantly, Indore has remained the first place in the cleanliness survey for the last three years.

