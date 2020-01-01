India to launch Chandrayaan-3 this year

AMN

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India will launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020. Briefing reporters in New Delhi Tuesday, Dr Singh asserted that the mission cost will be less than Chandrayaan-2. He added that the experience gathered from Chandrayaan-2 and available infrastructure will bring down the cost of Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-2 mission was India’s first attempt to land on lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organization had planned its landing on the South Pole of the lunar surface.