India welcomes New Year 2020 with festivities

WEB DESK

People across the globe welcomed New Year 2020 and bid farewell to 2019 with festivities. President, Vice President and Prime Minister have greeted citizens on the occasion of New Year 2020. In a message, President Ram Nath Kovind said, the dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to commit ourselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate. He said, it is also an apt occasion to renew the commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India. The President hoped that the New Year will bring joy and prosperity in people’s lives.

In his message, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called on people to resolve to be kinder, more compassionate and considerate human beings. He called on people to pray for the happiness, wellbeing and prosperity of the entire world.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that this year will be filled with joy and prosperity. He also hoped that everyone will be healthy and everyone’s aspirations will be fulfilled.

New Year celebration events were held in various beaches and locations of Goa. Music and cultural programmes were held and tourists participated in these programmes. Everyone greeted new year with joy and enthusiasm.

Mid-night masses were held in various churches.

The programmes continued since Christmas celebrations. Multi-layered surveillance and security system by Police was in place.

In Maharashtra, thousands of people in Mumbai gathered at beaches and thronged promenades such as Marine Drive from late last evening to ring in the New Year.

In Chennai, thousands of people gathered in the iconic Marina Beach and other prominent public places to welcome the New Year. About fifteen thousand police were deployed at key places in the city to ensure an incidents-free New Year celebrations.

The festivities concluded by 1 a.m. today as instructed by the police. In all, 368 vehicle checking squads were deployed to check drunken driving. Many All Terrain Vehicles were pressed into service to navigate through the beach sand and regulate the crowd.

As the clock struck 12 in the night, the chorus by the people “Happy New Year” reverberated the whole ambience in the Marina and St Elliot’s Beach. The public thronged the temples and churches for special worships during the New Year.

Dubai heralded the new year in style with dazzling display of fireworks at various locations including at the iconic Burj Khalifa. Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world had a stunning display of light show and fireworks along with the dancing fountains.

Thousands of people had gathered near the building to watch the spectacle.

The spectacular fireworks at Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, Global Village, Festival city and Al Seef left the residents and tourists spellbound.

For the first time, fireworks were also held at the recently built Dubai Frame . Thousands gathered at the Zabeel park to see the fireworks which lasted more than five minutes.

Described as the biggest picture frame on the planet, the Dubai Frame is an architectural landmark in Zabeel Park, Dubai.

An hour before midnight, mysterious streaks of light in tandem appeared cruising on the horizon of Dubai making its way near the Burj Khalifa, much to the amusement of the New Year revelers.

The other Emirates of the Dubai also had their own display of fireworks at the stroke of midnight which was enjoyed by the people.