01 Jan 2020
General Bipin Rawat assumes charge as first CDS; says 3 services will work as team

Published On:

AMN

Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Bipin Rawat has said that all the three services will work as a team. After taking charge as the first CDS, General Rawat said, as per the task given to the CDS, to enhance integration and do better resource management will be a priority.

General Rawat said Armed forces will be strengthened through synergy and integration. He said CDS will be neutral to all three services. General Rawat said, how procurement procedure can be unified will be a priority. He said the armed forces stay away from politics and work as per the directives of the government of the day.

General Rawat also said that his focus as CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team.

General Rawat said his focus will be to ensure best and optimal use of resources allocated to the three services.

Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy Chief Karambir Singh and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated General Bipin Rawat on taking over the charge as first Chief of Defence Staff and expressed delight on India getting its first CDS.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said General Rawat is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal and wished him best for the new responsibility.

Recalling his announcement from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15th August 2019 that India will have Chief of Defence Staff, he said this institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces.

Prime Minister said, creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help country to face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.

He said it would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for the nation. He recalled the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming the military began, leading to today’s historic development.

