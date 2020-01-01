BJP criticises Opposition for spreading rumours about CAA

Demands apology to people of Delhi

By A Correspondent / New Delhi

Union Minister and BJP’s Election Incharge of Delhi, Prakash Javadekar today alleged that Congress and Aam Adami Party are spreading rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act. Mr. Javadekar said these two parties must apologize to the people of Delhi.

Interacting with media in New Delhi, he alleged, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party remained silent on the violence which erupted in Delhi and across the country and spread misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mr. Javadekar said BJP will fight the upcoming Assembly Election of Delhi on the issue of development. He accused the Aam Adami Party for taking the credit of the works done by the Centre for the welfare of the people of Delhi.