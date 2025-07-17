Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Panel to study Polavaram project, inter-state water issues between Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

Jul 17, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

The Centre has decided to constitute a high-level technical committee to examine concerns around the Polavaram Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) and other pending inter-state water issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The move follows a high-level meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil with both Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and A Revanth Reddy of Telangana in New Delhi yesterday.

The Jal Shakti Ministry said the committee, comprising senior officials and technical experts from both states and the Centre, will collaboratively assess outstanding issues and recommend equitable and technically viable solutions to ensure equitable and efficient water sharing. During the meeting, key issues concerning water management were deliberated upon.

At the meeting, both states agreed on the installation of telemetry devices for real-time monitoring of water flows in the Krishna Basin. They also agreed that immediate measures would be taken to address the maintenance issues to safeguard the Srisailam dam. Both states also agreed that the office of the Krishna River Management Board would be shifted to Vijayawada/Amravati. During the meeting, it was also decided to constitute a committee comprising senior officials and technical experts from both states and the central government. This committee will work collaboratively to study the outstanding concerns and suggest viable solutions

