Centre approves 20 more CRPF battalions for J&K in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given in-principle approval to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to raise 20 new battalions, adding over 20 thousand personnel, for deployment in Jammu and Kashmir. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that initially the CRPF had sought approval for 35 battalions, but the Ministry has sanctioned 20 as an immediate measure, following the April 22 Pahalgam militant attack and subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Finance Ministry has already cleared the proposal, and the Union Cabinet approval is expected soon. The new battalions will be equipped with enhanced operational capabilities, tailored to J&K’s terrain and security needs and the move is seen as part of a broader strategic recalibration. The additional CRPF companies are expected to be deployed across the Union Territory shortly, with senior officials forecasting significant security restructuring to assist local police in law and order and anti-militancy operations. These troops will be guarding nakas and districts and will be involved in checking, frisking, and other key security duties, including handling any attack.