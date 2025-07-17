Cabinet lauds Shubhanshu’s space mission as a step closer to realising India’s space station

The Union Cabinet has adopted a resolution hailing astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space journey. The Cabinet commends the Indian Space Research Organisation and the entire community of scientists and engineers whose relentless efforts have made this achievement possible.

Briefing media in New Delhi today after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission took India a step closer to realising its own space station.

The Minister said, this successful mission significantly elevates India’s global standing in space exploration. He said, it is a vital stepping stone towards India’s own human spaceflight ambition, including the Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla landed back safely on earth yesterday from his space journey, representing the infinite aspirations of India.

Mr Vaishnaw highlighted that Shubhanshu conducted pioneering experiments in microgravity on subjects such as muscle regeneration, algal and microbial growth, crop viability, microbial survivability, cognitive performance in space, and the behaviour of cyanobacteria. He added that these studies will deepen global understanding of human spaceflight and microgravity science and provide critical inputs for India’s future missions.