SC Upholds Stay on Udaipur Files; Says Peace More Important Than Release Timing

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the stay on the release of the controversial Hindi film Udaipur Files, refusing to grant any relief to its producer, Amit Jani. The apex court stressed that while artistic freedom is protected, public peace and harmony must take precedence in sensitive situations.

The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J.M. Bagchi declined to intervene with the Delhi High Court’s earlier stay, noting that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is currently reviewing the film’s certification on a petition by Maulana Arshad Madani, as directed by the High Court.

“No harm will come from delaying the film’s release, but if its screening disturbs peace and harmony, the damage will be far greater,” the court observed, underscoring the principle of balance of convenience in cases involving public sentiment and law and order.

The court also rejected the producer’s plea to expedite the hearing or compel the ministry to issue its decision within a day, stating the government must be allowed adequate time to examine all arguments.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Maulana Madani, urged the court to watch the film, claiming it contains hateful and inflammatory content that targets a specific community and even undermines judicial authority. “No judge who sees this film would allow its release,” he asserted.

Arguing on behalf of the film producer, Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia called the Delhi High Court’s decision to stay the film’s release unconstitutional. He stated that the High Court, while hearing Maulana Arshad Madani’s petition, imposed a stay on the film’s release within just two days, despite the fact that his client possesses a valid release certificate for the film. Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia further informed the court that the suspension of the film’s screening has caused the producer losses worth crores of rupees.

Meanwhile, the bench took note of security concerns and directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure protection for the film’s producer and Kanhaiya Lal’s son. The film’s release has become contentious as it allegedly references ongoing cases like the Kanhaiya Lal murder and Gyanvapi dispute, which are still sub judice.

Maulana Arshad Madani, reacting to the court’s remarks, said the Supreme Court’s sensitivity proves that their legal battle is justified. He reiterated that the film could seriously harm communal harmony if released in its present form.

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, by which time the Ministry is expected to submit its decision on the review petition.