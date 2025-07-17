UIDAI deactivates 1.17 cr Aadhaar numbers of deceased

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken proactive measures to maintain the accuracy and integrity of the Aadhaar database by deactivating Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons. Under the measures, UIDAI has collaborated with the Registrar General of India to access 1.55 crore death records for Aadhaar deactivation.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a statement, said that the Registrar General of India (RGI) has provided approximately 1.55 crore death records to UIDAI of 24 States and Union Territories using the Civil Registration System (CRS). After due validation, around 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. It added that a similar exercise is continuing with non-CRS States and Union Territories. About 6.7 lakh death records have been received so far, and deactivation is in progress.

UIDAI has also launched a new service, ‘Reporting of Death of a Family Member’ on the myAadhaar Portal last month, for deaths registered in 24 States and Union Territories presently using the Civil Registration System. The Ministry said that this portal allows individuals to report the death of their family members.

UIDAI is also exploring the possibility of sourcing death records from banks and other Aadhaar ecosystem entities that maintain such information. The agency is seeking the support of State Governments in identifying the deceased Aadhaar number holders.