CPI Condemns NATO Chief’s Threats to India, China, and Brazil

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Communist Party of India has strongly condemned the recent statement by the NATO Secretary General threatening China, Brazil, and India with consequences for continuing their trade and economic relations with Russia. It said that the NATO chief has absolutely no right to dictate or threaten sovereign nations on whom they choose to engage with economically or diplomatically.

This blatant attempt at arm-twisting is a continuation of the aggressive and war-mongering posture of NATO and the United States, which lies at the heart of the prolonged war in Ukraine. It is their expansionist and militarist approach that has blocked all serious prospects for a peaceful political resolution to the conflict.

The CPI demands that the Government of India register a strong protest against this statement and firmly uphold the country’s sovereign right to determine its independent foreign policy and economic relations. India must not succumb to any imperialist pressure and must reaffirm its commitment to peace and multipolar cooperation in global affairs