SC declines RJD leader Lalu Yadav’s plea to stay land-for-Jobs Trial

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, seeking a stay on trial court proceedings in the ongoing land-for-jobs case.

Lalu had challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision rejecting his plea for a stay, arguing that the FIR was filed without proper sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A bench of Justices M. M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh said the matter should be dealt with by the High Court, not the Apex Court. The Delhi High Court had earlier allowed Lalu to raise his objections before the trial court but denied a stay on the proceedings.

With the Supreme Court refusing to interfere, the trial in the land-for-jobs case will now continue before the lower court.