Meghwal inaugurates ‘Mahila Aarogyam Kaksh’ to boost women’s health at Shastri Bhawan

In a pioneering move to promote workplace wellness, the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice inaugurated the ‘Mahila Aarogyam Kaksh,’ a dedicated health and fitness facility for women employees, at Shastri Bhawan. The initiative, launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, marks a significant step toward fostering women’s well-being in government workspaces.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by Law Secretary Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, senior officials, and numerous women employees, featured a ribbon-cutting, plaque unveiling, and a tour of the newly established facility. Transformed from an unused garage, the Mahila Aarogyam Kaksh now houses gym equipment and a private lactation room for nursing mothers, creating a vibrant space designed to support physical fitness, mental health, and work-life balance.

Speaking at the event, Meghwal lauded the initiative as a vital contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ campaign. He emphasized that prioritizing the well-being of women employees is crucial for building an inclusive and healthy India, urging them to fully utilize the facility.

Dr. Anju Rathi Rana highlighted the initiative’s broader significance, noting the challenges women often face in balancing professional and personal responsibilities while neglecting their own health. “This space is a reminder that self-care is foundational to empowerment,” she said, reaffirming the Department’s commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment that prioritizes employee well-being.

The Mahila Aarogyam Kaksh redefines the concept of government offices, moving beyond mere administrative spaces to workplaces that address the human needs of their employees. Aligned with the Fit India Movement and the vision of a Viksit Bharat, this facility underscores the importance of dignity, health, and inclusion in institutional culture. DD