Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma files petition in SC challenging his indictment 

Jul 19, 2025
Cash discovery row: Justice Varma files petition in SC challenging his indictment 

Sitting High Court Judge, Justice Yashwant Varma has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging his indictment by the three-member in-house committee in the cash-discovery row. The writ petition filed before the Apex court also sought to quash the communication forwarded by then Chief Justice of India  Sanjiv Khanna to the President and then Prime Minister to take action against Justice Varma.

As per the petition, the in-house panel acted in a pre-determined manner and denied Justice Varma a fair opportunity to defend himself. The petition has been filed before the Supreme Court at a time when the government is reportedly preparing to initiate removal proceedings against Justice Varma, with an impeachment motion likely to be tabled during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. 

The then Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Varma is at the centre of controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a huge pile of cash from the storeroom at his residence in New Delhi. Following the cash-discovery episode, Justice Varma was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court and an in-house probe was set up to probe the allegations. According to the probe committee report, both direct and electronic evidence confirmed that the storeroom was under the covert or active control of Justice Varma and his family.  

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Meghwal inaugurates ‘Mahila Aarogyam Kaksh’ to boost women’s health at Shastri Bhawan

Jul 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

SC declines RJD leader Lalu Yadav’s plea to stay land-for-Jobs Trial

Jul 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

CPI Condemns NATO Chief’s Threats to India, China, and Brazil

Jul 17, 2025

You missed

ENVIRONMENT

3 elephants, including 2 calves, killed by Jan Shatabdi express near Jhargram

19 July 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED arrests former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son in connection with multi-crore liquor scam

19 July 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Maharashtra cancels Licenses of 258 Private Hospitals for Violating Healthcare Norms

19 July 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand: HC summons Chief Secretary for failing to conduct municipal elections

19 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!