Kerala witnesses Massive Rally Against CAA

By A Correspondent

A large number of people under the banner of Muslim Coordination Committee(MCC) on Wednesday joined a massive rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kochi.

Organisers said that more than four lakh Muslims estimated to have attended the conference that followed at the Kochi Marine Drive Grounds.

MCC is an umbrella organisation representing various Muslim organisations working in Kerala. Leaders from different Muslim organisations and political outfits addressed the gathering.

Meeting convener K.P.A Majeed spoke of the future programmes of the committee which includes legal fights, social awareness and mobilisation of the people at the regional level. He reiterated that it is the fight to re-establish the ideals of the Constitution.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was one of the guests at the meeting. Addressing the gathering, Jignesh saluted the Kerala girls from Jamia Millia Islamia University who are at the forefront of the Anti-CAA struggle. He added that they are real inspiration for the massive struggle against this unconstitutional law across the country.

He also congratulated Kerala legislative assembly for passing the resolution against CAA. The gathering paid one-minute silent homage to those who died in detention centres and during the struggle upon his request. He also accused the UP government of turning the state into Syria-like condition.

Addressing the gathering, MI Abdul Azeez, Ameer of Jamaat Islami Kerala, expressed his solidarity to all the major and minor protests happening across the state.”This is the second freedom struggle. The forces whose founding fathers had to bow down before the British will now be forced to bow down before people”, he added. AP Aboobabacker, TP Abdullakkoya Madani, PK Kunhalikkutti MP, Sebastian Paul were among the others who spoke on the occasion.